Wall St mixed, Fed Chair to lead for 2nd term, Link is bullish: ASX to fall

The Australian sharemarket is poised to open lower with the SPI futures pointing to a fall of 0.2 per cent.Wall St closed mixed after President Biden nominated Fed Chair Jerome Powell to continue to lead the central bank for a second term. He also nominated Lael Brainard to the role of Vice-Chair with the decision ending the game on who would lead the Fed.Investors felt a level of comfort with the decision at a time where the country is seeing inflation at 30 year highs, removing uncertainty and the potential disruption if the appointment was otherwise. The moves followed the central bank commencing its tapering of its bond-buying program.The yield on the 10-year treasury note rose as technology shares fell, the Nasdaq was the underperformer hitting session lows after touching a record high. The S&P 500, minutes before the session moved into the red after being in positive territory, while the Dow also saw a sell-off though managed just to keep its gains.Meanwhile, bank stocks advanced, the beneficiary of a higher yield to charge higher rates, as safe haven gold fell while confidence grew on the outlook.Apple shares hit a record high amid broker reports that production on the iPhone 13 is set to improve as better conditions point to a ramp up of sales ahead of the Black Friday. Apple recently prioritized chips for the iPhone over other devices, as they look to diversify into the auto industry.Tesla CEO Elon Musk has outlined a timeline on when customers in China could see the Model S Plaid vehicle, driving shares 1.7 per cent higher. The model is earmarked for March next year.In fresh economic news, sales of previously occupied US homes ticked higher, their strongest annual pace since January. Existing homes sales rose 0.8 per cent last month from September to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million units according to the National Association of Realtors.Meanwhile, oil prices are higher but have been under pressure in recent sessions as leaders of the largest economies discussed a joint release of reserves prior to lockdowns in Europe. Even though further tightening of restrictions isn’t ruled out, this scenario is why OPEC+ defended its position not to raise production despite the price surge. We are seeing prices stabilize and we might see it fall if mobility restrictions do occur.At the closing bell, the Dow Jones added 0.1 per cent to 35,619, the S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent to 4,683 while the Nasdaq closed 1.3 per cent lower at 15,855.Across the S&P 500, energy and financial led the session while communication services and technology dragged.The yield on the 10-year treasury note rose 9 basis points to 1.63 per cent. Gold fell on a firmer greenback.European markets closed mixed. Paris lost 0.1 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.3 per cent while London’s FTSE added 0.4 per cent. Amid a US$12 billion takeover bid in the telecom sector boosted optimism, despite continued worries of Covid-19 cases on the continent.Global investment company KKR's interest in Telecom Italia ignited shares in the sector with British Telecom and Vodafone closing higher.Commodity players got a boost with miners and oil giants rising. BHP up 3.1 per cent, RIO up 1.9 per cent while BP added 2.4 per cent, Shell up 0.4 per cent.Asian markets closed mixed. Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.1 per cent closing at session highs, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4 per cent on talks about risks of "stagflation."While China’s Shanghai Composite gained 0.6 per cent as the PBoC signalled possible easing measures to help with the economic recovery.On Friday, the central bank removed previous phrases to "control the valve on money supply" and vowed not to "flood the economy with stimulus," signaling a shift in stance toward more supportive measures as per major banks like Sachs. Also, the PBoC maintained its benchmark loan prime rates for the19th consecutive month which was expected.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket closed 0.6 per cent lower at 7,353 pressured lower by major banks, and travel stocks amid the growing concerns of Covid-19 cases hampering the global economic recovery.Major lenders fell in the order of 1.0 to 2.0 per cent with the sector losing 1.4 per cent after energy and information technology stocks fell weighed down by Afterpay, fell 2.5 per cent, while materials bucked the trend as the best performer with marginal gains from utilities, and consumer staples.Travel stocks failed to take-off despite the news around the reopening of borders to skilled workers and some tourists from next month, as restrictions in parts of Europe ahead of the Christmas holiday offset the positive announcement.Flight Centretumbled 7.1 per cent to a two-month low of $18.34 while Qantasfell 4.0 per cent to $5.26. Corporate Travel Managementdived 6.0 per cent to $23.26 and Helloworld Traveldropped almost 6.0 per cent to $2.25.The rise in the iron ore price was a bright spot pushing the materials sector.A highlight was Nickel Minessurged almost 8.0 per cent to $ 1.28. The miner signed a memorandum of understanding with Shanghai Decent Investment. The partnership was described as a framework for future development projects. The miner will also seek shareholder approval to buy 70 per cent in the Oracle nickel project in Indonesia in a meeting next year.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Nickel Mines, closing almost 8 per cent higher at $1.28. It was followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand OrocobreThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Flight Centre Travel Group, closing 7.1 per cent lower at $18.34. It was followed by shares in Corporate Travel Managementand Unibail-Rodamco-WestfieldOn the M&A front, Silver Lake Resourcesfell 4.3 per cent to $1.78 on news that the gold miner is set to acquire credit facilities in forbearance that were provided to Toronto-listed Harte Gold from BNP Paribas that belong to a gold mine in Ontario. The loaned money is secured by a first lien on all the present and future assets, property and undertaking of Harte Gold.In other news, AMProse 2.6 per cent to $1.16 after they said it will retain control of a $7 billion unlisted office fund, the AMP Capital Wholesale Office Fund after an independent committee recommended against rival proposals to move to Mirvac or GPT.IHS Markit is set to release November’s purchasing managers indexes while RBA Head of Domestic Markets, Marion Kohler is set to deliver a speech “securities markets through the pandemic” at Australian Securitisation Forum Virtual Conference. Also RBA Deputy Head Domestic Markets is set to participate in a panel discussion with the theme “transition to risk free rates - the future of BBSW” at the same conference.Our weekly stock to watch this week is Link Administration. David Thang, Senior Private Wealth Adviser at Sequoiarates Link Administration as a buy. From a technical angle, Link Administration is bullish for a number of reasons.Since printing a high of $5.68 in December 2020, the bears took charge which resulted in almost a 26 per cent fall in the share price over the last 10 months. Positively, a zone of support between $4.10 and $4.16 was just shy of being tested in October, as marked by the orange rectangle and arrow. Consequently, a bullish rotation has ensued. Should this follow through to the upside, then a broader advance towards a band of resistance indicated between $5.68 (December 2020 high) and $5.85 (50 per cent Fibonacci retracement) could likely be on the cards.Lastly, the MFI 'money flow index', which measures the inflow and outflow of money into an asset over a certain time period, by taking into account both price and volume. This oscillator has risen from oversold territory (purple line on the lower pane) signalling momentum to have shifted in favour of buyers.Shares in Link Administrationclosed 0.8 per cent lower at $4.90 yesterday.There is one company trading ex-dividend todayAmcor PLCis paying 16.01 cents unfrankedBig day with 21 companies set to meet with shareholders today.AtomosAuswide BankBrickworksCi ResourcesDexus IndustriaElmo SoftwareGalilee EnergyHelix ResourcesJoyce CorporationLink Administration HoldingsMayne Pharma GroupMonadelphous GroupPro MedicusPro-Pac PackagingQueensland Pacific MetalsRafaella ResourcesReadcloudRyder CapitalSihayo GoldTitanium SandsZeta ResourcesKeep an eye out for PayGroup, and TechnologyOneto release results today.There is one company set to make their debut on the ASX today. Keep an eye out for RAS Technology Holdingsafter raising $29 million. 