Stocks of the Hour: Meridian Energy, AMP & Mesoblast

Company News

by Lauren Evans November 22, 2021 03:55 PM

Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) has agreed to sell its Australian business Powershop to a consortium comprising Shell Energy and Infrastructure Capital Group for $729 million. Completion is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2022. Shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) are trading 2.7 per cent lower at $4.35.

AMP Capital (ASX:AMP), owned by financial services provider AMP, will remain as manager of the Wholesale Office Fund (AWOF) following a thorough review process. The decision to retain AMP Capital will include governance changes, increased manager alignment and reduced fee arrangements. Shares in AMP (ASX:AMP) are trading 3.7 per cent higher at $1.18.

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) has agreed to a US$90 million debt facility with Oaktree Capital Management to pay off an existing debt facility and to help the company expand in the US. The facility has a three-year interest only period at a rate of 9.75 per cent per annum. Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) are trading 1.5 per cent lower at $1.70.

Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.