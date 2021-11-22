SkyCity Entertainment (ASX:SKC) appoints new chairman

by Lauren Evans November 22, 2021 01:46 PM

SkyCity Entertainment (ASX:SKC) has appointed Julian Cook from SkyCity as the chair-elect to replace current chairman Rob Campbell.

Cook's role is effective from today, to enable a smooth handover period for when Campbell retires from there board on January 1 next year.

Cook was appointed director of the SkyCity board in June this year and is currently chair of the board's people and culture committee. Prior to SkyCity he was CEO of Summerset Group from 2014 to March this year.

SkyCity said that Campbell is retiring to "focus on other work commitments". 

Shares in SkyCity Entertainment (ASX:SKC) are trading 1 per cent lower at $3.08.

