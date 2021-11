Crown soars 16% on Blackstone bid, WiseTech falls: ASX edging 0.1% higher at noon

The Australian sharemarket is edging higher this morning and fighting to stay in positive territory. At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.1 per cent or 5.1 points higher at 7384.3. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 21 points.Across the sectors, 6 out of eleven are in the green. Consumer staples are adding the most points, up almost 1 per cent, followed by health care, up 0.8 per cent, then energy, up 0.6 per cent. Meanwhile, technology is the worst performing, down 0.9 per cent, followed by communication services, down 0.6 per cent, then industrials, down 0.4 per cent.Crown Resortsis leading the market, up a staggering 16.3 per cent after receiving a third takeover bid from Blackstone. Treasury Wineis up 4.5 per cent after announcing its purchase of Frank Family Vineyards on Thursday, while Woolworthsis also up 1.3 per cent. Sonic Healthcareis up 3.8 per cent and software giant Altiumis up 5.7 per cent.Major banks are mixed, with Commonwealthup 0.9 per cent, Westpacand ANZedging higher, and NABdown 0.1 per cent.WiseTechis down 4 per cent following its annual general meeting today which confirmed guidance for FY22, while bio-tech giant Nanosonicsis also down 4 per cent on its annual meeting held today. Lithium miners are also falling with Pilbara Mineralsdown 3.5 per cent and Orocobredown 2.8 per cent.Please join us for Stocks of the Hour here. Sydney Airportcontinued to face another challenging month in October following ongoing travel restrictions.Janus Henderson'scurrent chief executive officer Dick Weil intends to retire as CEO and as a member of the company’s board of directors from March 31 next year.Gambling and entertainment giant Crown Resortshas received a fresh takeover bid from global investment business, BlackstoneCadence Opportunities Fundstarted trading today. Their shares issued at $2.77, started trading at $2.80 and are currently at $3.00.Cooper Metalsalso started trading today. Their shares issued at $0.20, started trading at $0.205 and are currently at $0.20.The best-performing sector is Consumer Staples, up almost 1 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 0.9 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Crown Resorts, trading 16.3 per cent higher at $11.52. It is followed by shares in Altiumand Treasury Wine EstatesThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Nanosonics, trading 4.6 per cent lower at $5.82. It is followed by shares in ALSand WiseTech GlobalGold is trading at US$1860.00 an ounce.Iron ore is 3.1 per cent lower at US$87.20 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.2 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.75 US cents.