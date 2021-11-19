Stocks of the Hour: Sydney Airport, Janus Henderson & Crown Resorts

continued to face another challenging month in October following ongoing travel restrictions. Total traffic for the month reached 65,000 passengers, down 98.4 per cent from the same period in 2019 and 71.1 per cent lower than 2020. Shares in Sydney Airportare trading 0.1 per cent higher at $8.43.current chief executive officer Dick Weil intends to retire as CEO from March 31 next year. The global asset management company has initiated an internal and external search process to find a replacement. Shares in Janus Hendersonare trading 2.6 per cent higher at $63.64.has received a fresh takeover bid from Blackstone to acquire all shares in Crown for $12.50 per share. This comes after Blackstone made a proposal in March this year to acquire the company for $11.85 per share, then revised to $12.35 per share a few weeks later. Shares in Crown Resortsare trading 16.3 per cent higher at $11.51.Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.