Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) receives new takeover offer from Blackstone

Gambling and entertainment giant Crown Resortshas received a fresh takeover bid from global investment business, Blackstone.Blackstone has proposed a non-binding offer of $12.50 cash per share to acquire all shares in Crown by way of a scheme of arrangement, and will be reduced by the value of any dividends or distributions declared or paid by Crown.This comes after Blackstone made a proposal in March this year to acquire the company for $11.85 per share, then revised to $12.35 per share a few weeks later. Blackstone currently has a 9.99 per cent stake in Crown which it acquired from Melco Resorts & Entertainment for $8.15 per share in April last year.The proposal is subject to a number of conditions. Crown said its shareholders do not need to take any action at this stage while they assess the proposal.Shares in Crown Resortsare trading 16.2 per cent higher at $11.50.