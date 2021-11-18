Janus Henderson (ASX:JHG) CEO to retire

Company News

by Lauren Evans November 19, 2021 10:45 AM

Janus Henderson's (ASX:JHG) current chief executive officer Dick Weil intends to retire as CEO and as a member of the company’s board of directors from March 31 next year.

The global asset management company has initiated an internal and external search process with the assistance of a executive search firm to find a replacement. 

"I want to thank Dick for his outstanding service to Janus Henderson over a 12-year career. As the leader of Janus Capital Group, Dick successfully executed the merger integration that has resulted in the Janus Henderson that we know today," said chairman Richard Gillingwater.

“The board’s focus is on ensuring we identify a leader who can build on our success to date, and who has the relevant skills and expertise to enable us to realise our growth opportunities, expand into new markets and products and continue to drive value for our clients and shareholders."

Shares in Janus Henderson (ASX:JHG) are trading 2.7 per cent higher at $63.72.
 

