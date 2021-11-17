ASX down 0.2% at noon: CBA drops 6%, Unity jumps 6%

The Australian sharemarket is trading in a see-saw motion this morning as the Commonwealth tumbles, gold miners drag and tech stocks surge. At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.2 per cent or 18.1 points lower at 7402.3. The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 4 points.Across the sectors, only 2 out of 11 are in the red, with financials dragging 1.8 per cent lower and materials down 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile, technology is adding the most points, up 1.6 per cent, followed by health care and consumer discretionary, both up 0.9 per cent.Commonwealth Bankis trading 6.2 per cent lower following its quarterly update, while ANZis down 1.1 per cent, Westpacis down 0.7 per cent and NABis down 0.1 per cent.The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is agricultural company Nufarm, trading 6.5 per cent lower after releasing its FY21 results. Keep an eye out for a story to be released this afternoon.Gold miners were also among the biggest laggards, with Ramelius Resourcesdown 1.7 per cent, St Barbara down 1.6 per cent, Northern Stardown 2.1 per cent and Chalice Miningdown 3.1 per cent.Online job searching platform Seekis down 2.3 per cent, despite saying in a trading update that its profits are tracking towards the higher end of its $450 million range.Onto gains, telecommunications company Unityis up 6.2 per cent following its share buy-back and operational update. Buy now, pay later stocks Afterpayand Zip Coare up 2.3 and 4 per cent, EML Paymentsis up 5 per cent, Appenis up 3.8 per cent and Eagers Automotiveis up 5.1 per cent.In headlines, brewer and distiller industry United Maltis down 1.6 per cent after reporting a fall in earnings for the year ending September 30.The Australian Bureau of Statistics released the wage price index (WPI) figures for the September quarter, which measures changes in the price of labour, unaffected by compositional shifts in the labour force, hours worked or employee characteristics.The WPI rose 0.6 per cent this quarter and 2.2 per cent over the year. The private sector rose 0.6 per cent and the public sector 0.5 per cent.Commonwealth Bankrecorded cash net profit after tax of $2.2 billion for the September quarter, up 20 per cent on the same period last year but weaker compared to the more recent quarters.United Maltreported a fall in earnings for the year ending September 30 primarily due to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions, as well as a grain shortfall in North America.The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 1.6 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Financials, down 1.8 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Uniti Group, trading 6.2 per cent higher at $4.10. It is followed by shares in Eagers Automotiveand EML PaymentsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Nufarm, trading 6.5 per cent lower at $4.70. It is followed by shares in Commonwealth Bankand SeekGold is trading at US$1853.91 an ounce.Iron ore is 1.4 per cent higher at US$90.40 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.3 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.86 US cents.