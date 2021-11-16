Stocks of the Hour: Imugene, Beach Energy & Woodside Petroleum

Imugene
(ASX: IMU) has announced a new clinical trial supply agreement to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Imugene’s HER-Vaxx, a therapeutic cancer vaccine for the treatment of gastric cancer. CEO Leslie Chong said, “working together, we’re committed to finding ways to address the unmet needs of patients living with cancer.” Shares in Imugene (ASX:IMU)
are trading 5.7 per cent higher at $0.61.Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)
has appointed Anne-Marie Barbaro as acting chief financial officer. Anne-Marie joined Beach in 2019 and held the role of general manager of finance prior to this appointment. The company will undergo a search process to find a replacement for both a CFO and CEO. Shares in Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)
are trading 0.4 per cent lower at $1.24.Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL)
has announced the resignation of its chief financial officer Sherry Duhe, who will move to Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM)
next year. Sherry will remain with Woodside into the first quarter of 2022, while the process to find a replacement is underway. Shares in Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL)
are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $22.43.
Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.