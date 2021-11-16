Woodside's (ASX:WPL) chief financial officer heads to Newcrest

Energy giant Woodside Petroleumhas announced the resignation of its chief financial officer (CFO) Sherry Duhe, who will move to gold mining giant Newcrest Miningnext year.Sherry will replace Gerard Bond, who has decided to leave Newcrest after 10 years, while Woodside's CEO Meg O’Neill noted the significant contribution Sherry has made since joining Woodside in late 2017.“Sherry’s financial and commercial stewardship of Woodside over the last four years has been integral to continuing Woodside’s success. Over this time she has maintained a strong balance sheet which has provided Woodside’s resilience in challenging trading circumstances."“Sherry’s passionate leadership has been central to delivering the financial and commercial architecture for our proposed merger with BHP’s petroleum business and the Scarborough development."Sherry will remain with Woodside into the first quarter of 2022, while the process to find a replacement is underway.Shares in Woodside Petroleumare trading 0.04 per cent lower at $22.15. Shares in Newcrest Miningare trading 0.8 per cent lower at $25.23.