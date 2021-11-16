G8 Education (ASX:GEM) shakes up its leadership team

Childcare services provider G8 Educationhas shaken up its leadership team following the retirement of chairman and director, Mark Johnson.David Foster, former CEO of Suncorp Bank and existing non-executive director for G8 of six years, will replace Mark as chairman for the company."Navigating the challenges of Covid-19 over the last two years has been extremely demanding. Mark’s leadership of the board during this period has been tremendous. Looking forward, I expect a seamless transition to David as chair given his extensive knowledge of G8 and substantial experience as chair of ASX-listed companies,” said CEO Gary Carroll.G8 has also appointed Debra Singh and Toni Thornton as non-executive directors of G8, bringing the total number of non-executive directors to six.The company said that Debra brings a deep knowledge of leading cultural and operating transformations within large-scale distributed networks. She has previously worked as CEO for Fantastic Holdings and conducted senior leadership roles at Woolworths.The company then said that Toni Thornton joins the G8 Board with extensive strategic and capital markets knowledge gained during a successful investment banking career as well as being an accomplished developer and operator of early learning centres.These board changes are effective from November 29. G8 intends to release a trading update in early December this year.Shares in G8 Educationare trading 0.9 per cent lower at $1.10.