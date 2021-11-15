Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) appoints acting chief financial officer

Beach Energyhas appointed Anne-Marie Barbaro as acting chief financial officer (CFO) following the appointment of Morné Engelbrecht as the acting chief executive officer (CEO) earlier this month.Anne-Marie joined Beach in 2019 and held the role of general manager finance prior to being appointed in the acting CFO role. Anne-Marie has over 16 years’ experience across the finance sector having previously held senior roles in Australia Naval Infrastructure, Santos, the Institute of Chartered Accountants and PwC.Beach Energy will undergo a search process to find a replacement for both a CEO and CFO.Shares in Beach Energyare trading 1.2 per cent lower at $1.23.