Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) appoints acting chief financial officer

Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)
has appointed Anne-Marie Barbaro as acting chief financial officer (CFO) following the appointment of Morné Engelbrecht as the acting chief executive officer (CEO) earlier this month.
Anne-Marie joined Beach in 2019 and held the role of general manager finance prior to being appointed in the acting CFO role. Anne-Marie has over 16 years’ experience across the finance sector having previously held senior roles in Australia Naval Infrastructure, Santos, the Institute of Chartered Accountants and PwC.
Beach Energy will undergo a search process to find a replacement for both a CEO and CFO.
Shares in Beach Energy (ASX:BPT)
are trading 1.2 per cent lower at $1.23.