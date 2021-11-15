Stocks of the Hour: Incitec Pivot, Woodside Petroleum & Mesoblast

Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL)
posted a 91 per cent increase in net profit after tax (NPAT) in the 2021 financial year as its fertilisers business was the beneficiary of an upswing in commodity prices. Meanwhile, revenue came in 10 per cent higher at $4.34 billion. Shares in Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL)
are trading almost 5 per cent higher at $3.27.
Energy giant Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL)
has agreed to sell off a 49 per cent stake in the Pluto Train 2 project after entering into a sale and purchase agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). Woodside will hold a 51 per cent stake in the joint venture and remain as the operator. Shares in Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL)
are trading 1.1 per cent higher at $22.50.Mesoblast (ASX:MSB)
announced that results from the Phase 3 trial for chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction have been presented. The trial in 565 patients with the New York Heart Association was presented as a late-breaking presentation at the American Heart Association annual scientific sessions. Shares in Mesoblast (ASX:MSB)
are trading 11.8 per cent higher at $1.90.
