Mesoblast (ASX:MSB) presents phase 3 trial results for chronic heart failure

Mesoblast, a global provider in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, has announced that results from the Phase 3 trial of rexlemestrocel-L for chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction have been presented.The controlled randomised trial in 565 patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II and class III chronic heart failure with reduced ejection was presented as a late-breaking presentation at the American Heart Association annual scientific sessions during a featured program titled, "Building on the Foundations of Treatment: Advances in Heart Failure Therapy".Mesoblast explained that the study showed a significant relationship between presence of systemic inflammation as quantified by high-sensitivity C-reactive protein and treatment benefit with rexlemestrocel-L on risk of cardiovascular mortality, heart attacks or strokes.“Cell therapy has the potential to change how we treat heart failure. This study addresses the inflammatory aspects of heart failure, which go mostly untreated, despite significant pharmaceutical and device therapy development," said the trial’s co-principal investigator Dr Emerson Perin.The study noted that a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L on top of standard of care reduced the incidence of heart attacks or strokes by 65 per cent across all 537 NYHA class II or class III treated patients, compared with standard of care alone.Compared with standard of care alone, a single dose of rexlemestrocel-L on top of standard of care reduced the incidence of cardiovascular death, heart attacks or strokes by 33 per cent across all 537 NYHA class II or class III patients.Though, as previously reported, compared with standard of care alone, the addition of rexlemestrocel-L did not further reduce the frequency of hospitalisation for worsening HF symptoms.Shares in Mesoblastare trading 12.7 per cent higher at $1.92.