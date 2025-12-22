Infratil Secures Investment Grade Credit Rating

Infratil Limited (ASX: IFT), an infrastructure investment company that owns and operates businesses in energy, airports, data centres and social infrastructure, has announced it has received an inaugural issuer investment grade credit rating of BBB+ from S&P Global Ratings, with a stable outlook. The company invests in businesses with strong underlying earnings, and strives to actively manage its portfolio to deliver long-term shareholder value.

The credit rating reflects Infratil’s stable funding, which is underpinned by substantial permanent capital and a history of strong investment performance. According to Infratil’s Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Carroll, the investment-grade rating recognises the strength, quality, and resilience of Infratil’s business and track record.

Carroll stated that securing this rating is a key milestone in Infratil’s strategy. It aims to broaden funding options, enhance borrowing terms, and reduce financing costs. With nearly three decades of funding support, Infratil believes its scale and this new rating will allow access to new debt markets and enhance its capacity for future growth.

The announcement was made in accordance with NZX Listing Rule 3.22.1(a). Infratil clarifies that while the credit rating from S&P Global Ratings applies to Infratil Limited as an issuer, it has not obtained a specific issue credit rating for its Infrastructure Bonds quoted on the NZX.