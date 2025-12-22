Transurban Group (ASX: TCL) has announced the successful closure of a A$162 million financing arrangement for its Lane Cove Tunnel. Transurban is a leading toll-road operator, developer, and manager, working to improve urban transport across Australia and North America. The funds were raised through a new bank facility, set to mature in December 2031.

The proceeds from this financing will be used to repay existing debt obligations related to the Lane Cove Tunnel, as well as cover associated transaction costs. This strategic financial move aims to optimise the tunnel’s capital structure and ensure its continued operation. Lane Cove Tunnel is currently 100% owned by Transurban.

The announcement was authorised by Transurban Group CEO, Michelle Jablko. Investors and media representatives can direct inquiries to Craig Stafford, General Manager of Strategy and Investor Relations, and James Richards, Corporate Media Manager, respectively. Their contact details are available in the official ASX announcement.