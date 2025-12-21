Blue Star Helium Achieves First Helium Flow at Galactica Plant

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL), an independent helium exploration and production company focused on North America, has announced the successful commencement of helium production at its Galactica Project. The company confirmed that the Pinon Canyon processing facility has completed its start-up phase and is now producing refined helium gas. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Blue Star as it transitions to becoming a helium producer.

With the Pinon Canyon plant now operational, Blue Star is moving into the optimisation and ramp-up phase. The company anticipates initial helium gas sales in January 2026 through short-term contracts. Simultaneously, Blue Star is actively pursuing long-term partnership agreements to secure a sustained and stable revenue stream. The company’s commercial strategy involves engaging with a range of potential buyers, from large-scale transport to key end users, aiming for a mix of short-term and long-term offtake agreements.

Blue Star plans to focus on revenue growth during the first half of 2026 by connecting additional wells and undertaking infill drilling. Once the Galactica plant reaches full capacity, the company expects to maintain this level through further infill and expansion drilling, with an anticipated operating life exceeding 12 years. According to Blue Star, the greater Galactica-Pegasus structure possesses significant scalability based on already discovered resources, and the company intends to install a second plant on the greater structure once the Galactica plant is at full capacity.

The Galactica project is being undertaken in joint venture with Helium One Global Ltd, which holds a 50% working interest in the project. Planning is well advanced for further tie-in and infill drilling aimed at increasing throughput to the Pinon Canyon processing plant. First gas at Galactica represents a major value-inflection point for the company and validates several years of disciplined subsurface evaluation across its Galactica-Pegasus project and broader Las Animas acreage.