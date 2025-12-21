Gratifii Expands Digital Capabilities with Strategic Acquisitions and Capital Raising

Gratifii Limited (ASX: GTI), a loyalty and engagement technology innovator, has announced a significant expansion of its digital capabilities through the acquisition of Mosh Digital and the Future Pass digital wallet. Mosh Digital is a New Zealand digital agency, while Future Pass is a digital wallet platform. To fund these acquisitions, Gratifii has successfully completed a placement, raising $2.5 million before costs through the issue of 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.05 per share.

The acquisition of Mosh Digital involves an initial payment of NZ$0.56 million in cash and NZ$0.24 million in GTI stock, plus a potential earn-out of up to NZ$159,000 based on FY27 EBITDA targets. Mosh Digital has a strong track record, delivering digital marketing campaigns for major clients such as McDonalds and JB Hi-Fi. The Future Pass digital wallet acquisition will see Gratifii acquire a perpetual worldwide license for US$0.4 million (A$0.6 million) in GTI stock, plus deferred consideration of 15% of gross fees issued in relation to Future Pass for 24 months, paid in GTI stock, subject to shareholder approval. This includes contracts for FC Barcelona and Rakuten.

The combined group will deliver digital technology, loyalty, and engagement marketing services to more than 90 enterprise clients. According to Gratifii, the acquisition of Mosh Digital complements Gratifii’s digital marketing capabilities and strengthens its overall value proposition. The Future Pass platform is an authentication and smart wallet platform that enables brands to onboard users and manage a unified digital identity across multiple experiences. Both acquisitions are subject to confirmatory due diligence, negotiation of binding agreements, and shareholder approval, expected around 28 February 2026.

Iain Dunstan, Gratifii CEO and Managing Director, stated that these acquisitions materially transform the company’s digital capabilities and position the business at the centre of a rapidly growing number of opportunities. He added that they enhance competitiveness, add scalable digital revenue streams, and unlock cross-sell opportunities. The funds raised will support the delivery of services to newly acquired clients, accelerate the rollout of new capabilities, and support international expansion.