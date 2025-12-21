Saunders International Secures $10.4 Million Water Infrastructure Project

Saunders International Limited (ASX:SND) has announced it has been awarded a $10.4 million contract by Ward Civil to deliver new water storage infrastructure as part of the Wilton Integrated Services Program (WISP) in South West Sydney. Saunders International Limited is a multidisciplinary Australian company providing engineering, construction and industrial asset services across the complete asset lifecycle. Saunders specialises in fluid storage and transfer infrastructure, structural, mechanical and piping (SMP), industrial automation and electrical, civil and water infrastructure and industrial asset and maintenance services.

Under the contract, Saunders’ scope includes the construction of an 8ML potable water reservoir and a 1.7ML recycled water reservoir. The project also includes associated stairways, walkways, and structural support infrastructure. This project will leverage specialist capabilities from across Saunders’ core disciplines, including tank fabrication. It further strengthens Saunders’ position in the water infrastructure market following recent water projects in metropolitan Sydney, including additional reservoir capacity at Marsfield and a reservoir refurbishment project at Marayong.

Angelo De Angelis, Saunders’ Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, stated that this award represents an important addition to their growing water portfolio in the Sydney region. It also supplements the increasing water demand from the growing population in South West Sydney. He added that the Wilton reservoirs build on recent water tank projects at Marsfield and Marayong and highlight the value of their expanded national capability following the integration of Saunders Aqua Metro.

Site mobilisation is scheduled to commence in April 2026, with the project expected to contribute to revenue and earnings in FY26 and FY27. The company remains positive about the Water sector, a key market for Saunders. This project strengthens their order book and further supports their strategic focus on critical infrastructure delivery across Australia.