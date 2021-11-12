Link (ASX:LNK) receives offer for banking and credit management business

Superannuation administration services provider Link Administration Holdingshas received a non-binding proposal to acquire Link's banking and credit management business for up to $86.5m. The proposal comes from a European syndicate led by Pepper European Servicing.Link provides banking and credit management services under the brand BCMGlobal. Link has operations in Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy, supporting loans for commercial and investment purposes, and mortgages, across the loan lifecycle, from origination to redemption.Link's board has said it will consider the proposal.Shares in Link Administration Holdingsare trading 3.4 per cent higher at $4.76.