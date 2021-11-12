Link (ASX:LNK) receives offer for banking and credit management business

Company News

by Adrian Tan November 12, 2021 12:55 PM

  • Email Alerts for:
Superannuation administration services provider Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) has received a non-binding proposal to acquire Link's banking and credit management business for up to $86.5m. The proposal comes from a European syndicate led by Pepper European Servicing.

Link provides banking and credit management services under the brand BCMGlobal. Link has operations in Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy, supporting loans for commercial and investment purposes, and mortgages, across the loan lifecycle, from origination to redemption.

Link's board has said it will consider the proposal.

Shares in Link Administration Holdings (ASX:LNK) are trading 3.4 per cent higher at $4.76.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.