Calix (ASX:CXL) files patent for zero emissions iron and steel

Technology company Calixhas filed a patent covering the production of iron and steel with zero CO2 emissions. The company notes that the production of iron and steel sits behind cement and lime as the second-largest source of man-made industrial CO2 emissions, estimated at 7 per cent of the global total.The process is called "ZESTY" (Zero Emissions Steel Technology). Some key features are said to be: reduced operation temperature; the ability of Calix's kiln technology to handle small particle sizes; the ability of the kiln to be heated electrically and intermittently; and a reduction in required hydrogen.The company notes, "Initial testing is taking place at Imperial College in London. If positive results are confirmed, Calix will then conduct scale-up testing at the Company’s Bacchus Marsh facility".Calix develops technology to provide industrial solutions that address global sustainability challenges. It focusses on cliamte, advanced batteries, biotech, CO2 mitigation (in particular, cement and lime), sustainable processing and water.Shares in Calixare trading 17.7 per cent higher at $7.20.