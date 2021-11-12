Materials leading gains: Aus shares 0.9% higher at noon

The market has made sharp gains this morning. Strong trading was seen in Fortescue Metals, Telstra, South32and Beach EnergyAt noon, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.94 per cent or 69.40 points higher at 7451.30.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 66 points.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 2.82 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 0.23 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Champion Iron, trading 5.41 per cent higher at $4.48. It is followed by shares in Fortescue Metals Groupand Omni BridgewayThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Eagers Automotive, trading 2.76 per cent lower at $13.37. It is followed by shares in Anselland Fisher & Paykel HealthcareGold is trading at US$1860.60 an ounce.Iron ore is 5.3 per cent higher at US$94.20 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.1 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 72.85 US cents.