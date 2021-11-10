Codan (ASX:CDA) appoints Alf Ianniello as CEO

Metal detection and mining technology company Codanhas appointed Alf Ianniello from Detmold as chief executive officer and managing director.Prior to Alf's appointment, he was CEO of the Adelaide-based Detmold Group for 14 years where he focused on developing the company into an international packaging solutions provider.“Having served on the Detmold Board for eight years up until 2019, I was able to see at firsthand that Alf was an outstanding CEO and leader. He has a proven track record of leveraging innovation and organisational capabilities and achieved significant growth in sales and profitability during his time as CEO,” said Chairman David Simmons.He previously held a number of senior positions during a 12-year international career in the automotive and defence industries, notably with Schefenacker Vision Systems and British Aerospace. Alf will start in January next year and replace Donald McGurk, who will retire at that time."Alf is a young but very experienced executive leader, which means that he and the Board can work together to further develop the Codan business over an extended period of time.”Shares in Codanare trading 0.2 per cent lower at $10.37.