Stocks of the Hour: NAB, Crown Resorts & PointsBet

Company News

by Lauren Evans November 09, 2021 03:30 PM

NAB (ASX:NAB) has more than doubled its final dividend after reporting a strong rebound in profit during the 2021 financial year. The banking giant’s cash earnings beat expectations and rose 76.8 per cent to $6.6 billion during the year. Shares in National Australia Bank (ASB:NAB) are trading 1.6 per cent lower at $28.66.

Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) has appointed Simon McGrath from Accor Pacific as CEO of Crown Sydney and group head of hospitality. McGrath is expected to commence employment in February next year. Shares in Crown Resorts (ASX:CWN) are trading 1.4 per cent lower at $9.84.

PointsBet New York (ASX:PBH) has been recommended by the New York State Gaming Commission to recieve a platform provider licence to operate mobile sports wagering in New York. The company was 1 of 9 operators that were recommended. Shares in PointsBet (ASX:PBH) are trading 8.6 per cent higher at $9.

Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.

