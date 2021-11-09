Crown Sydney (ASX:CWN) appoints Simon McGrath as CEO

Crown Resortshas appointed Simon McGrath from Accor Pacific as chief executive officer of Crown Sydney and group head of hospitality.McGrath is expected to commence employment in February next year and will report to Steve McCann, CEO of Crown and managing director. McGrath has most recently been the CEO for Accor Pacific, responsible for over 397 hotels and 18,000 employees.He has previously held senior executive positions in hotel groups including Southern Pacific Hotels and Rydges Hotel groups before joining Accor. He has worked in the tourism and hospitality sector for three decades, including in Malaysia, Thailand and throughout the Pacific region in major resorts and hotels, said Crown.“Simon is a highly regarded executive who will bring to Crown his wealth of experience in the operation of luxury hotels and global hospitality businesses. With Simon’s stewardship, we are confident that Crown Sydney will set the standard of excellence for all of our customers and guests,“ said group CEO Steve McCann.The news comes after Crown Resorts was given an alternative to operate its Melbourne casino last month, despite the Royal Commission finding Crown Melbourne unsuitable to hold a casino licence.Shares in Crown Resortsare trading 1.5 per cent lower at $9.83.