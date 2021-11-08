Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) & API enter into scheme implementation deed

Company News

by Lauren Evans November 08, 2021 02:25 PM

Conglomerate giant Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) has entered into a scheme implementation deed with Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (ASX:API) following the completion of due diligence in September. 

Wesfarmers currently owns a 19.3 per cent stake in API following the acquisition of 95.1 million shares. Under the scheme, Wesfarmers will acquire the remaining shares in API for $1.55 per share.

The scheme allows for the payment of fully franked dividends up to a maximum of 5 cents per API share, including the 2 cents per share final dividend declared by API for the financial year ended 31 August 2021, with the cash consideration of $1.55 to be reduced by the cash component of any such dividends.

The API board has unanimously recommended that API shareholders vote in favour of the scheme.

“Wesfarmers continues to see opportunities to invest in and strengthen the competitive position of API and its community pharmacy partners by expanding ranges, improving supply chain capabilities and enhancing the online experience for customers,” said managing director Rob Scott.

Shares in Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) are trading 0.5 per cent lower at $60.03. Shares in Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (ASX:API) are trading 3.4 per cent higher at $1.54.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.