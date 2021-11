Stocks of the Hour: REA, Link Administration & News Corp

Online real estate advertiser REA Group has recorded revenue of $264 million for the September quarter, up 22 per cent year-on-year. Free cash flow rose 29 per cent, while national listings increased 11 per cent for the quarter. Shares in REA Groupare trading 5 per cent higher at $175.86.Superannuation admin company Link Administration (ASX: LNK) has received a non-binding takeover proposal from the Carlyle Group. The investment fund has offered to acquire all shares in Link for $3.00 per share. Shares in Link Administrationare trading 9.8 per cent higher at $4.75has reported revenue of $2.5 billion for the September quarter, up 18 per cent year-on-year. Profit as a whole rose by 53 per cent, while the Dow Jones media segment recorded its highest quarter revenue and profitability since its acquisition. Shares in News Corporationare trading 7.8 per cent higher at $34.16.Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.