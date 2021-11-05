Stocks of the Hour: REA, Link Administration & News Corp

Online real estate advertiser REA Group (ASX:REA)
has recorded revenue of $264 million for the September quarter, up 22 per cent year-on-year. Free cash flow rose 29 per cent, while national listings increased 11 per cent for the quarter. Shares in REA Group (ASX:REA)
are trading 5 per cent higher at $175.86.
Superannuation admin company Link Administration
(ASX: LNK) has received a non-binding takeover proposal from the Carlyle Group. The investment fund has offered to acquire all shares in Link for $3.00 per share. Shares in Link Administration (ASX:LNK)
are trading 9.8 per cent higher at $4.75News Corporation (ASX:NWS)
has reported revenue of $2.5 billion for the September quarter, up 18 per cent year-on-year. Profit as a whole rose by 53 per cent, while the Dow Jones media segment recorded its highest quarter revenue and profitability since its acquisition. Shares in News Corporation (ASX:NWS)
are trading 7.8 per cent higher at $34.16.
Click on the ASX code and company for the full story.