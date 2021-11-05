Link (ASX:LNK) receives non-binding takeover offer from Carlyle

Company News

by Lauren Evans November 05, 2021 11:46 AM

Superannuation admin industry Link Administration (ASX: LNK) has received a non-binding takeover proposal from Carlyle Asia Partners, an investment fund managed by the Carlyle Group.

Under the proposal, Carlyle has offered to acquire all shares in Link for $3.00 per share via a scheme of arrangement, plus a pro rata distribution of Link’s shareholding in PEXA Group. The latter is valued at $2.38 per share on a look-through basis, bringing the total consideration to $5.38 per share. This offer represents a 24.2 per cent premium to the Link share price at yesterday’s close

The Link board will consider the proposal, including obtaining advice from its financial, legal and tax advisers. The proposal is subject to a number of conditions, including, due diligence, negotiation and securing debt financing.

Link said that shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the proposal.

Shares in Link Administration (ASX:LNK) are trading 11.2 per cent higher at $4.82.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.