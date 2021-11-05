Pendal's (ASX:PDL) profit jumps 41.5%

Funds management group Pendalhas reported an increase in profit for the 12 months ending 30 September 2021, driven by growth in revenue and funds under management (FUM).Net profit after tax of of $164.7 million rose 41.5 per cent from the prior year, with revenue up 34.6 per cent to $627.4 million. Pendal finished the year declaring a final dividend of 24 cents per share, which brings the total dividend for financial year to 41 cents per share, up 11 per cent from the prior year.Full-year earnings per share climbed 17 per cent to 48.2 cents.FUM for the year reached $139.2 billion, up 51 per cent prior year. Pendal said the growth in FUM was driven by the completed acquisition of Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, a US based investment management group.“With the strongest 12-month growth in global equity markets for 30 years, Pendal’s scale and diversified global business means we have been well positioned to benefit, delivering a significant increase in FUM, revenue, profitability and shareholder returns," said CEO Nick Good.“Conversely, it has been another challenging year for individuals, businesses and society as the impact of Covid-19 continued, however with the rollout of vaccines a pathway to normality has opened up."Shares in Pendalare trading 2.6 per cent higher at $7.13.