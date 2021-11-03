QBE Insurance (ASX:QBE) appoints new people & culture executive

Amanda Hughes from QBE Insurancehas been appointed group executive of people and culture.Amanda joined QBE in June last year as head of culture, performance and reward. During this time, she led QBE’s culture program and, more recently, her role was expanded to include HR accountability for QBE’s corporate functions.Amanda has held a number of executive roles during her 17 years in human resources, working for Lendlease, Macquarie Group and most recently AMP, where she was director of people and culture. She began her career as a chartered accountant and has worked in Sydney, London and Auckland.“We are fortunate to have such high calibre leaders within our organisation and Amanda’s appointment is a great example of how we are accelerating our talent and leadership strategy and building deep bench strength across our business,” said CEO Andrew Horton.Amanda will commence in her role on December 1. The appointment follows Margaret Murphy’s decision to return to the UK late last year. She will work closely with Amanda to support her transition before finishing up with QBE in late March next year.Shares in QBE Insurance Groupare trading 1.2 per cent higher at $11.98.