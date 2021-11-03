Telstra (ASX:TLS) renews $1b contract with Department of Defence

Telecom giant Telstrahas renewed its contract with the Australian Department of Defence, signing a five-year deal worth over $1 billion.Telstra will deliver increased wireless coverage through a Wi-Fi 6 rollout program and the introduction of Telstra’s 5G mobile network capability for Defence personnel.“We are very pleased to extend and deepen our partnership with the Department of Defence and use our unique sovereign capabilities, decades of experience, and cutting-edge technology to co-design solutions for today and into the future,” said CEO Andrew Penn.It is the largest ever customer contract of its kind signed by the Telstra Enterprise. The contract includes the option for Defence to extend the contract for one or more periods of up to three years.Shares in Telstraare trading 0.3 per cent higher at $3.91.