Stocks of the Hour: ResMed, Origin Energy & Macquarie Group

Company News

by Lauren Evans October 29, 2021 03:47 PM

ResMed (ASX:RMD) recorded revenue of US$904 million for the September quarter, up 20 per cent year-on-year, driven by increased demand for sleep and respiratory care devices. However, the company's gross margin decreased 230 basis points, mainly due to higher manufacturing costs. Shares in ResMed (ASX:RMD) are trading 4.1 per cent higher at $37.12.

Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) posted its September quarter results with a 25 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter in revenue from its Australia Pacific LNG project, and a 69 per cent increase year-on-year as global commodity prices rebounded. Higher oil prices were offset by lower global demand and supply shortages. Shares in Origin Energy (ASX:ORG) are trading 1.5 per cent lower at $5.04.

Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) has more than doubled its first-half profit to $2.04 billion and has announced a $1.5 billion capital raising in order to invest in new opportunities. Profit increased 107 per cent year-on-year and was nearly in line with the $2.03 billion recorded in the half year ending March 31. Shares in Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) last traded at $197.83.
 

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.