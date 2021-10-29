Stocks of the Hour: ResMed, Origin Energy & Macquarie Group

recorded revenue of US$904 million for the September quarter, up 20 per cent year-on-year, driven by increased demand for sleep and respiratory care devices. However, the company's gross margin decreased 230 basis points, mainly due to higher manufacturing costs. Shares in ResMedare trading 4.1 per cent higher at $37.12.posted its September quarter results with a 25 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter in revenue from its Australia Pacific LNG project, and a 69 per cent increase year-on-year as global commodity prices rebounded. Higher oil prices were offset by lower global demand and supply shortages. Shares in Origin Energyare trading 1.5 per cent lower at $5.04.has more than doubled its first-half profit to $2.04 billion and has announced a $1.5 billion capital raising in order to invest in new opportunities. Profit increased 107 per cent year-on-year and was nearly in line with the $2.03 billion recorded in the half year ending March 31. Shares in Macquarie Grouplast traded at $197.83.