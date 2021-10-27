Openpay (ASX:OPY) live in the US

by Adrian Tan October 27, 2021 12:08 PM

Buy now, pay later provider Openpay has launched its OpyPay product in the US.

OpyPay has a number of claimed differentiators from other BNPL offerings, including longer repayment terms (up to 24 months), larger limits (up to $20k) and an SMS "Pay by Text" repayment option.

Openpay will target healthcare, education, auto repair and home improvement markets. The CEO of Opy USA, Brian Skniderman, notes that the product is built for "life's unexpected and important expenses, such as emergency dental surgery, sudden auto repair, and medical care for a beloved pet".

At roll-out, OpyPay has been distributed to 1,200 hospitals and clinics via the ezyVet veterinary software.

Shares in the Openpay Group (ASX:OPY) are trading 0.7 per cent higher at $1.40.

