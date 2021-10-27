Strong trading in Telstra: Aus shares 0.1% lower at noon

After rising in the morning session, the ASX reversed course, reaching a low point around midday. Strong trading has been seen in Telstra Corporation, trading 2.4 per cent higher, the A2 Milk Company, trading 11.1 per cent lower, South32, trading 0.5 per cent lower and Pilbara Minerals, trading 2.7 per cent lower.At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.14 per cent or 11 points lower at 7,433.The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 20 points.The best-performing sector is Communication Services, up 0.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 1.9 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Reliance Worldwide, trading 4.7 per cent higher at $5.45. It is followed by shares in Netwealth Groupand Uniti GroupThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is The A2 Milk Company, trading 11.2 per cent lower at $6.08. It is followed by shares in Codanand Regis ResourcesGold is trading at US$1789.93 an ounce.Iron ore is 2.7 per cent higher at US$122.30 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.8 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 75.23 US cents.