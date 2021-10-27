Strong trading in Telstra: Aus shares 0.1% lower at noon

After rising in the morning session, the ASX reversed course, reaching a low point around midday. Strong trading has been seen in Telstra Corporation (ASX:TLS)
, trading 2.4 per cent higher, the A2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M)
, trading 11.1 per cent lower, South32 (ASX:S32)
, trading 0.5 per cent lower and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
, trading 2.7 per cent lower.
At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.14 per cent or 11 points lower at 7,433.
The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 20 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Communication Services, up 0.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 1.9 per cent.
The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC)
, trading 4.7 per cent higher at $5.45. It is followed by shares in Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL)
and Uniti Group (ASX:UWL)
.
The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is The A2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M)
, trading 11.2 per cent lower at $6.08. It is followed by shares in Codan (ASX:CDA)
and Regis Resources (ASX:RRL)
.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1789.93 an ounce.
Iron ore is 2.7 per cent higher at US$122.30 a ton.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.8 per cent.
One Australian dollar is buying 75.23 US cents.