Strong trading in Telstra: Aus shares 0.1% lower at noon

Market Reports

by Adrian Tan October 27, 2021 01:12 PM

  • Email Alerts for:
After rising in the morning session, the ASX reversed course, reaching a low point around midday. Strong trading has been seen in Telstra Corporation (ASX:TLS), trading 2.4 per cent higher, the A2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M), trading 11.1 per cent lower, South32 (ASX:S32), trading 0.5 per cent lower and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS), trading 2.7 per cent lower.

At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.14 per cent or 11 points lower at 7,433.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 20 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Communication Services, up 0.8 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 1.9 per cent.

The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC), trading 4.7 per cent higher at $5.45. It is followed by shares in Netwealth Group (ASX:NWL) and Uniti Group (ASX:UWL).

The worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is The A2 Milk Company (ASX:A2M), trading 11.2 per cent lower at $6.08. It is followed by shares in Codan (ASX:CDA) and Regis Resources (ASX:RRL).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1789.93 an ounce.
Iron ore is 2.7 per cent higher at US$122.30 a ton.
Iron ore futures are pointing to a fall of 1.8 per cent.
One Australian dollar is buying 75.23 US cents.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.