Wall St gains, CPI data due, Woolworths to update: ASX poised to rise

The Aussie sharemarket is set to lift with the SPI futures pointing to a gain of 0.1 per cent.A record close for the Dow and the S&P 500 ahead of the tech titans set to report. We will take a look at those tomorrow. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Visa are on the docket. Stocks rallied on better-than-expected earnings and optimism grew on upbeat economic news.New home sales rose at its fastest pace in six months at 14 per cent in September. Strong demand for new homes continued even as prices rose as per the Commerce Department. The median price of new homes jumped 18.7 per cent to US$408,800 from a year ago. Home prices are increasing due to rising material costs along with increased demand. Investors might be seeing the tail end of the housing boom as the price of new homes slows down. Like in Australia, America also saw growth in housing market during the pandemic amid low interest rates.Consumer confidence has bounced back after three months of straight declines. The index rose to a reading of 113.8 in October, a 3.6 per cent jump from the month before. With Americans sitting on large deposits, it could signal a strong holiday season in spending on travel, new cars, and entertainment goods like TVs. Let’s see if the funds make its way into the economy during the festive period.Elsewhere, the Richmond Manufacturing index also rebounded as new orders jumped.Looking at some stocks, UPS soared over 7.0 per cent as the demand for shipping continued to rise. The shipping giant has sustained strong demand. raised its prices and operating margins ahead of the holiday season.Facebook sunk over 4.0 per cent after the changes to Apple‘s privacy rules put a lid on sales growth. The social titan is also facing scrutiny over its platform with a potential name change on the horizon to ‘Metaverse’.As earnings season continues to impress, and as we move closer to finalizing the infrastructure spend, stocks are back at making new record highs. The growth outlook for next year looks strong, and more so if pricing pressures ease as the northern hemisphere walks out of Winter.At the closing bell, the Dow Jones eked out a gain of 0.04 per cent to 35,757, the S&P 500 added 0.2 per cent to 4,575, while the Nasdaq closed 0.1 per cent higher at 15,236.The yield on the 10-year treasury note dipped by two basis points to 1.62 per cent, gold shined on a weaker greenback.Across the S&P 500 sectors, there were only two losers. Starting with those, industrials fell 0.6 per cent as the worst performer followed by communication services. The best performer was energy, up 0.7 per cent with utilities and healthcare adding over 0.5 per cent.Across the Atlantic, European markets closed higher. Paris added 0.8 per cent, Frankfurt gained over 1.0 per cent and London’s FTSE added 0.8 per cent lifted by consumer stocks ahead of the federal budget.Mining & giants fell. BHP lost 0.8 per cent, Rio fell 0.9 per cent, while BP declined 0.4 per cent and Shell closed 0.2 per cent lower.In other news, US gaming company DraftKings walked away from its US$22 billion deal to buy UK sports-betting operator Entain. It tumbled over 6.0 per cent on the news.Asian markets closed mixed. Tokyo’s Nikkei jumped 1.8 per cent, ahead of the general election. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.4 per cent after property developer Modern Land missed a bond payment. China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.3 per cent lower.Yesterday, the Australian sharemarket eked out a gain of 0.03 per cent higher to 7,443. The local bourse faded in the afternoon on a mixed bag of winners to losers. Technology was the best performer, while utilities was the worst. Casino stocks took the spotlight.Crown Resortssurged 8.7 per cent after the casino retains its Melbourne license for the next two years. Stephen O’Bryan has been appointed as an external monitor. He has the right to veto the Crown board. A condition that was tabled from the royal commission to continue its operations.The Star Entertainment Groupjumped 4.3 per cent, while SkyCity Entertainmentrose 1.3 per cent, riding on the coattails of Crown on the news.Mineral Resourcesgave back its gains from the prior day after its trading update. The miner warned of reduced lithium volumes due to lockdown restrictions and unfavourable weather conditions. Also, the average prices received for iron ore fell.Regis Resourcestumbled 6.1 per cent after the gold miner reaffirmed its full-year production guidance and all-in sustaining cost. The miner felt the pain from the lockdowns, high staff turnover and lower output. Despite this, investors appeared to have lost confidence on how the company’s going to hit the lower end of its full-year guidance.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Nanosonicsclosing 9.4 per cent higher at $6.08, followed by shares in Crown Resortsand Pilbara MineralsThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 was Mineral Resources, closing 7.0 per cent lower at $39.89, followed by shares in Regis Resourcesand Whitehaven CoalToday the Australian Bureau of Statistics is set to release the inflation figures, the consumer price index for the September quarter. The market forecast is for a rise of 0.8 per cent.Credit Suisse rates Telstraas an outperform with a target price of $4.40. The broker raised its target price to $4.40 from $4.35 after the telco giant inked a deal to buy Digicel Pacific in partnership with the Australian government. While the analyst sees some risk, as near-term capex for Digicel Pacific could trend higher than the stated target, in general, there's considered a significant level of protection for Telstra. Shares in Telstraclosed 0.3 per cent lower at $3.80 yesterday.Star Mineralsis set to list on the ASX todayThere is one company trading ex-dividend today, CTI Logisticsis paying 2 cents fully franked.There are four companies set to pay eligible shareholders today.HealthiaReece360 Capital Group360 Capital REITThere are 12 companies set to meet with shareholders virtually today.BlackmoresChorusCodanExperience CoImperial PacificNational Storage REITNetwealth GroupQV EquitiesSt BarbaraWagners Holding CompanyWhitehaven CoalWoolworths GroupThere are 10 companies slated to release an annual report today.Aeris ResourcesCervantes CorporationEagle Mountain MiningGetswiftGolden Cross ResourcesLake ResourcesMGC PharmaceuticalsOpylRenu EnergyWhite Energy CompanyThere will be a slew of companies set to release quarterly updates, over 60 of them including Sandfire ResourcesIron ore has gained 2.7 per cent to US$122.30. Its futures point to a 2.0 per cent gain.Gold lost $11.30 or 0.6 per cent to US$1796 an ounce, silver was down $0.38 or 1.5 per cent to US$24.22 an ounce.Oil was up $0.88 or 1.1 per cent to US$84.64 a barrel to 7-year highs.One Australian Dollar at 7:35 AM has strengthened from yesterday, it has punched through to the 75 cents mark, buying 75.03 US cents, 54.51 Pence Sterling, 85.64 Yen and 64.68 Euro cents.