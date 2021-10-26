WiseTech (ASX:WTC) appoints two non-executive directors

Software giant WiseTech Globalhas appointed two new independent non-executive directors, Richard Dammery and Michael Malone, to start from December 1.Richard is also a non-executive director at Australia Post, Nexus Day Hospitals and Creative Partnerships Australia. Prior to his non-executive career, Richard was a senior executive and lawyer, with over 30 years experience. Michael is an Australian-based entrepreneur, business executive and director with over 20 years experience. He is currently a non-executive director at ASX-listed Seven West Media and NBN Co."Both Richard and Michael are valuable additions to our board, bringing significant ASX experience, a wealth of corporate know-how, and solid understanding of the technology landscape in Australia,” said Chair Andrew Harrison.The appointments will bring the number of directors on the WiseTech board to nine, including seven independent non-executive directors.Shares in WiseTech Globalare trading 1.3 per cent lower at $53.39.