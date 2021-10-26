WiseTech (ASX:WTC) appoints two non-executive directors

Software giant WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC)
has appointed two new independent non-executive directors, Richard Dammery and Michael Malone, to start from December 1.
Richard is also a non-executive director at Australia Post, Nexus Day Hospitals and Creative Partnerships Australia. Prior to his non-executive career, Richard was a senior executive and lawyer, with over 30 years experience. Michael is an Australian-based entrepreneur, business executive and director with over 20 years experience. He is currently a non-executive director at ASX-listed Seven West Media and NBN Co.
"Both Richard and Michael are valuable additions to our board, bringing significant ASX experience, a wealth of corporate know-how, and solid understanding of the technology landscape in Australia,” said Chair Andrew Harrison.
The appointments will bring the number of directors on the WiseTech board to nine, including seven independent non-executive directors.
