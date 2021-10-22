Nuix (ASX:NXL) appoints Jonathan Rubinsztein as CEO

Global software company Nuix (ASX: NXL) has appointed Jonathan Rubinsztein from Infomedia as chief executive officer.Jonathen's appointment follows the retirement of Rod Vawdrey announced in June. Rod stayed in the role until a suitable replacement was found.Nuix said that Jonathan holds a track record of leading dynamic organisations in international environments and driving strategic transformations to create shareholder value. He has recently announced he will be stepping down as the CEO of Infomedia, an ASX-listed company providing SaaS solutions to the global automotive industry.“This is an important moment in Nuix’s history, and Jonathan possesses an ideal set of qualities to lead the organisation into its next chapter. He brings a deep understanding of our requirements and opportunities, and a successful record of steering an ASX-listed entity through a period of transformation and growth," said Chair Jeff Bleich.Chad Barton has also been appointed as permanent chief financial officer after serving in the role on an interim basis. Chad was most recently the CFO of The Star Entertainment Group, a position he held for more than five years.“Chad has been an outstanding addition to the Nuix team, and we are delighted to have him join in this permanent role. The board could not be more grateful for Chad’s leadership and tireless efforts since he joined us, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with him."These executive appointments follow the recent additions to the board of Ms Jackie Korhonen and Mr Rob Mactier as independent directors.Shares in Nuixare trading 3 per cent higher at $3.06.