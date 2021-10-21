Brainchip (ASX:BRN) starts taking orders for Akida AI kits

Brainchipis now taking orders for two development kits for its artificial intelligence chips called Akida1000, a move that the company describes as a “major step to full commercialisation” of its technology.Along with the company taking preorders, the team are in talks and commercial negotiations as part of their strategy to accelerate their global footprint. From IP licensing agreements, chip and board sales to distribution agreements, Brainchip have earmarked global engagement into next year.The Patents and Trademarks office in America has also granted Aussie based Brainchip their fifth patent for its artificial intelligence chips for "spontaneous machine learning and feature extraction”.The Akida technology can be used in devices such as Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include home automation, remote controls, industrials, robotics, security cameras, sensors, medical devices, sound detection, unmanned aircrafts, cybersecurity and more.Shares in Brainchipare trading 15.7 per cent higher at $0.515.