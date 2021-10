Miners lift, Kogan jumps 10%, Beach Energy drops 4%: ASX up 0.9% at noon

The Australian sharemarket opened higher and is swimming in positive territory this morning as gains are made across the sectors. At noon, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.9 per cent or 65.5 points higher at 7440.4. The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 74 points.All sectors are in the green except energy, down 0.3 per cent. Materials are leading, up 1.3 per cent, followed by technology, up 1.2 per cent, then health care, up 1 per cent. Kogan.comis the best-performing stock, up 10.4 per cent after the online retailer reported an increase in gross sales during the September quarter. The worst-performing stock is Whitehaven Coal, trading 5.3 per cent lower.Heavyweight miners are performing well this morning despite yesterday's fall and iron ore prices trading lower today. BHPis up 1.9 per cent, while Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO and Fortescueare both up 1.7 per cent. Gold stocks are pushing forward, with Evolution Miningup 1.9 per cent following its quarterly results and Northern Star Resourcesup 1.6 per cent.Onto some market movers this morning, engineering provider Worleyis up 9 per cent, A2 Milkis up 6.3 per cent, Codanis up 6.5 per cent and real estate advertiser REA Groupis up 5.2 per cent.Buy now, pay later giant Afterpayis up 1.6 per cent, while Zip Cois up 0.8 per cent and WiseTechis up 2.4 per cent. Major banks are higher, led by Westpactrading 1.1 per cent higher. Health stocks are lifting with CSLup 0.9 per cent and Pro Medicusup 2.8 per cent.In headlines, Beach Energyis down 4.3 per cent following its quarterly results and Sydney Airportis down 0.2 per cent following a significant drop in its September results. Flight Centreis trading 4.7 per cent lower following its annual meeting held today stating they cannot provide FY22 guidance.No eco news todaySydney Airportfaced another weighted month in September while border restrictions remained in place.Beach Energy’s oil production fell in the September quarter, which led to a fall in its revenue for the period.Evolution Miningbeat its gold production guidance for the September quarter by over 2.0 per cent.Alvo Mineralshas listed on the ASX today with an issue price of $0.25. The shares opened at $0.37, touched a high of $0.39 and a low of $0.355 and are now trading at $0.38.RAM Essential Services Property Fundhas listed on the ASX at midday today with an issue price of $1.00. The shares opened at $1.05, touched a high of $1.05 and a low of $1.015 and are now trading at $1.025.The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Energy, down 0.3 per cent.The best-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Kogan.com, trading 9.9 per cent higher at $12.02. It is followed by shares in Worleyand The A2 Milk CompanyThe worst-performing stock in the S&P/ASX 200 is Whitehaven Coal, trading 5.3 per cent lower at $3.14. It is followed by shares in Flight Centre Travel Groupand Beach EnergyGold is trading at US$1768.74 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.2 per cent lower at US$124.04 a ton.Iron ore futures are pointing to a rise of 1.41 per cent.One Australian dollar is buying 74.74 US cents.Please join us for our next online investor event on Tuesday 26 October with six companies presenting. From lithium explorers to marketing service providers. Make your way to fnn.com.au to reserve your free online spot.