Evolution Mining's (ASX:EVN) gold output beats guidance

Company News

by Lauren Evans October 20, 2021 11:35 AM

Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) beat its gold production guidance for the September quarter by over 2.0 per cent. 

The gold miner produced 170,681 ounces for the quarter, exceeding its guidance of 155,000 to 167,000 ounces. The all-in sustaining cost was $1,413 an ounce, lower than the guidance of $1,450 an ounce. Evolution delivered mine operating cash flow and net mine cash flow of $193.7 million and $67.5 million respectively. Mine capital investment for the quarter was $125.2 million.

The company said that throughout the three months, Covid-19 continued to be "proactively managed with no material impact on operations." 

Shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) are trading 1.9 per cent higher at $3.79.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.