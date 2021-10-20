Evolution Mining's (ASX:EVN) gold output beats guidance

Evolution Miningbeat its gold production guidance for the September quarter by over 2.0 per cent.The gold miner produced 170,681 ounces for the quarter, exceeding its guidance of 155,000 to 167,000 ounces. The all-in sustaining cost was $1,413 an ounce, lower than the guidance of $1,450 an ounce. Evolution delivered mine operating cash flow and net mine cash flow of $193.7 million and $67.5 million respectively. Mine capital investment for the quarter was $125.2 million.The company said that throughout the three months, Covid-19 continued to be "proactively managed with no material impact on operations."Shares in Evolution Miningare trading 1.9 per cent higher at $3.79.