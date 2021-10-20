Sydney Airport's (ASX:SYD) September passengers plummet on travel ban

Sydney Airportfaced another weighted month in September while border restrictions remained in place.The airline took 42,000 passengers under their wing in September, down 68.4 per cent from the same month last year and 98.8 per cent lower than September 2019.Breaking down the total, 23,000 were domestic passengers, which was 76.3 per cent lower than last year and 99 per cent lower than 2019. 19,000 international passengers passed through, down 46.2 per cent from last year and 98.6 lower than 2019.International and domestic passengers continued to be impacted by NSW stay-at-home orders and ongoing border restrictions, while the state plan to re-open borders later this year as vaccination rates continue to rise.Shares in Sydney Airportare trading 0.2 per cent lower at $8.32.