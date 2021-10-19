Worley (ASX:WOR) wins a Netherlands contract

Global engineering provider Worleyhas been awarded a services contract from Shell Nederland Raffinaderij to support the development of a low-carbon fuels facility at the Shell Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam in the Netherlands.The facility plans to produce approximately 820,000 tonnes of low-carbon fuels every year. Once built, it is expected to be among the biggest in Europe to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel from waste, according to Worley.The construction of this new facility supports Shell’s strategy to transform its operations to sustainable Energy and Chemicals Parks, delivering the low-carbon products of the future. The renewable diesel alone could avoid 2.8 million tonnes of CO2 emissions a year, which is the "equivalent of taking more than one million European cars off the roads," the company said.The facility also plans to increase SAF production, which is vital if the aviation industry is to cut carbon emissions. These fuels will be used for blending in support of EU legislation and commitments under the Paris agreement.Under the contract, Worley will provide design and procurement services for the facility. This award follows the collaboration between Shell and Worley over the last 18 months to complete the early engineering and design services for the project. The services will be executed by Worley’s office in The Hague with support from Worley’s global integrated delivery team.“We are long-standing partners of Shell and this contract award further consolidates our global relationship. We value Shell’s continued trust in us to deliver this significant project, which will help Shell meet its own target of becoming a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050,” said CEO Chris Ashton.Shares in Worleyare trading 1 per cent lower at $10.56.