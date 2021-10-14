Stocks of the Hour: Adore Beauty, Redbubble & South32

The shift to online shopping helped boost Adore Beauty
's (ASX:ABY)
results for the September quarter. The company saw a 25 per cent surge in revenue to $63.8 million compared to the prior corresponding period. Adore attributed the growth to the return of customers and new beauty users. Shares closed 1.4 per cent higher at $5.00.
Online marketplace Redbubble
's (ASX:RBL)
fall in revenue was attributed to a reduced demand for face masks. The company's revenue sank 28 per cent to $106 million, while its EBITDA tumbled 85 per cent compared to the previous corresponding quarter. Shares closed 12.5 per cent lower at $3.99.South32 (ASX:S32)
has put down a US$1.6 billion payment (around $2.1 billion Aussie dollars) to acquire a 45 per cent stake in Chilean copper mine Sierra Gorda. Other than producing copper, the mine can also produce gold, and silver. South32 will join forces with a global miner based in Poland that owns 55 per cent of the mine. Shares closed 5.0 per cent higher at $3.83.
Click on the ASX code or the company for the full story.