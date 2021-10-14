Stocks of the Hour: Adore Beauty, Redbubble & South32

Company News

by Melissa Darmawan October 14, 2021 05:12 PM

The shift to online shopping helped boost Adore Beauty's (ASX:ABY) results for the September quarter.  The company saw a 25 per cent surge in revenue to $63.8 million compared to the prior corresponding period. Adore attributed the growth to the return of customers and new beauty users. Shares closed 1.4 per cent higher at $5.00.

Online marketplace Redbubble's (ASX:RBL) fall in revenue was attributed to a reduced demand for face masks. The company's revenue sank 28 per cent to $106 million, while its EBITDA tumbled 85 per cent compared to the previous corresponding quarter. Shares closed 12.5 per cent lower at $3.99.

South32 (ASX:S32) has put down a US$1.6 billion payment (around $2.1 billion Aussie dollars) to acquire a 45 per cent stake in Chilean copper mine Sierra Gorda. Other than producing copper, the mine can also produce gold, and silver. South32 will join forces with a global miner based in Poland that owns 55 per cent of the mine. Shares closed 5.0 per cent higher at $3.83.

Click on the ASX code or the company for the full story.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.