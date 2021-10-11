Cimic's UGL (ASX:CIM) secures $135m in contracts

Cimic’s subsidiary UGLhas secured contracts in the resources and utilities sectors totalling $135m in revenue.The engineering company will provide maintenance, projects and turnaround services for existing client Viva Energy in Victoria over a two-year period. It will also design and construct two greenfield switching stations and construct approximately 65 kilometres of 330kV transmission line over 18 months for Powerlink, to connect the MacIntyre Precinct in South West Queensland to the transmission network.“UGL has a national presence providing specialised engineering expertise to clients in the resources and utilities space. We’re pleased to again work with Viva Energy and Powerlink to support critical infrastructure for communities around the country," said Cimic’s CEO Juan Santamaria.Both contracts are effective from October this year.Shares in Cimicare trading 0.6 per cent lower at $20.30.