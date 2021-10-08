Sims (ASX:SGM) appoints Victoria Binns as non-executive director

Recycling company Simshas appointed Victoria Binns as an independent non-executive director, following the retirement of Jim Thompson.Ms Binns is a non-executive director of two ASX-listed companies, Cooper Energy and Evolution Mining. Her appointment to a casual vacancy on the board is to be confirmed by shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for 10 November this year.Ms Binns has over 35 years of experience in the global resources and financial services sectors, including 10 years in executive leadership roles at BHP in Asia and 15 years in financial services with Merrill Lynch Australia and Macquarie Equities."I’m delighted to welcome Vicky to our board as an independent director, bringing many years of invaluable financial and organisational experience. Vicky’s experience in safety and risk management, finance, strategy, and culture and value creation will significantly benefit the Company and its shareholders," said chairman Geoffrey Brunsdon.Jim Thompson has informed the board that he will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting.Shares in Simsare trading 1.9 per cent higher at $12.96.