Metcash (ASX:MTS) to execute CEO transition

Metcashwill welcome Doug Jones from Massmart Wholesale to take over Jeff Adams role as CEO.The wholesaler and marketing company were aware of Jeff’s intentions to retire in 2022 after talking to the board earlier in the year. Jeff joined Metcash in 2017, and since then, has been acknowledged for his strong work ethic towards the business.Participating in a number of acquisitions, Metcash particularly thanked Jeff for the “courageous and calmly” manner he maintained throughout the Covid pandemic.“The demands on Jeff through Covid have been considerable and were a factor in his decision to retire as Group CEO. His endurance and resilience during this period, which included not being able to see his US-based family, have been amazing,” said Metcash Chairman, Rob Murray.New CEO Doug Jones has spent 14 years at Massmart, a retail and wholesale company. Doug is currently CEO and senior vice president of Massmart Wholesale and is a qualified chartered accountant.“Doug’s extensive and distinguished international experience across wholesale, retail and eCommerce markets made him the standout candidate to succeed Jeff. He is passionate about the success of independent retailers and we are looking forward to him joining us and taking the Company forward,” Rob Murray added.Doug will join Metcash in February next year and will work closely with Jeff to ensure a smooth transition.Shares in Metcashare trading 1.2 per cent lower at $3.98.