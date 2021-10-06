Stockland (ASX:SGP) appoints Alison Harrop as CFO

by Lauren Evans October 06, 2021 01:37 PM

Australian property giant Stockland (ASX:SGP) has appointed Alison Harrop as chief financial officer, after she stepped down as CFO for Dexus Property Group last month.

Prior to her six years at Dexus, Alison held senior roles at Macquaire Bank, Australia post and Westpac. Alison is expected to join Stockland in January next year.

“I am delighted to welcome Alison to Stockland. Alison has over 25 years’ experience in finance and operations in Australia and overseas across a diverse range of sectors including property, financial services and government,” said CEO Tarun Gupta. 

The news follows Stockland's announcement in July, that current CFO Mr Tiernan O’Rourke intends to step down as chief financial officer after eight years in the role. He will remain as CFO until the end of this year. 

Shares in Stockland (ASX:SGP) are trading 0.4 per cent higher at $4.43. 
 

