Worley (ASX:WOR) awarded another 2 years with Woodside

by Lauren Evans October 05, 2021 02:40 PM

Engineering company Worley (ASX:WOR) has been awarded a two-year extension from Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WPL) to continue their brownfield engineering services that support Woodside gas plants in Western Australia.  

The non-binding frame agreement was established in 2018 and now includes a further 2 years, with the option to extend. The agreement covers Worley's brownfield engineering services including engineering studies and technical support, front-end engineering and detailed design services for sustaining capital projects, procurement, commissioning, project management and construction and shutdown management.

Worley has provided brownfield engineering services to Woodside for over 30 years. The services will be executed by Worley’s Perth office with support from their global integrated delivery team in India.

“We are pleased to continue to support Woodside’s Australian operations through bringing Worley’s global expertise and capability to its operations. Our proven track record of delivering brownfield sustaining capital programs within complex operating environments positions us to support Woodside through the energy transition,” said Worley CEO Chris Ashton. 

Shares in Worley (ASX:WOR) are trading 1.2 per cent higher at $9.99. 
 

