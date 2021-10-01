Stocks of the Hour: Adbri, Pro Medicus & Evolution Mining

Company News

by Lauren Evans October 01, 2021 03:45 PM

Adelaide based cementer Adbri (ASX:ABC) has acquired the sand operations of Metro Quarry Group (MQG) in a 50/50 joint venture with Barro. Adbri will initially fund $30 million into the joint venture. Shares in Adbri (ASX:ABC) are trading 1.6 per cent lower at $3.18.

Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) has inked a $40 million deal with Novant, marking its seventh major US contract in 18 months. In a 7 year partnership, Novant Health will use Pro Medicus' imaging platform to replace the one it already had. Shares in Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) are trading 0.3 per cent lower at $54.47.

Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) has been given government approval for its Cowal Gold Operation in NSW to develop the underground mine. The company says its $380 million investment will generate around 160 new jobs at the start and 230 long-term jobs Shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) are trading 3.2 per cent higher at $3.60.

Click on the ASX code for the full story.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.