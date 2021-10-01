Stocks of the Hour: Adbri, Pro Medicus & Evolution Mining

Adelaide based cementer Adbrihas acquired the sand operations of Metro Quarry Group (MQG) in a 50/50 joint venture with Barro. Adbri will initially fund $30 million into the joint venture. Shares in Adbriare trading 1.6 per cent lower at $3.18.Pro Medicushas inked a $40 million deal with Novant, marking its seventh major US contract in 18 months. In a 7 year partnership, Novant Health will use Pro Medicus' imaging platform to replace the one it already had. Shares in Pro Medicusare trading 0.3 per cent lower at $54.47.Evolution Mininghas been given government approval for its Cowal Gold Operation in NSW to develop the underground mine. The company says its $380 million investment will generate around 160 new jobs at the start and 230 long-term jobs Shares in Evolution Miningare trading 3.2 per cent higher at $3.60.Click on the ASX code for the full story.