Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) signs another $40mil deal

Medical imaging specialist Pro Medicushas inked a $40 million deal with North California health care provider Novant, marking its seventh major US contract in 18 months.The seven year partnership will see Pro Medicus' imaging platform Visage, used at Novant Health to replace the platform they already had. Novant Health spans across three U.S. states, including 15 medical centres and serves around 6 million patients each year, said the company.The rollout plans are expected to commence immediately, with initial go-lives targeted for the second half of the financial year.“Like several of our other recent deals, it includes more than one of our products, in this case, Visage 7 Workflow as well as Visage 7 Viewer, validating our strategy of providing clients maximum flexibility by offering a highly modular, multi-product solution," said Pro Medicus CEO Dr Sam Hupert.Novant Health will join an increasing number of Visage clients to opt for a fully cloud-based solution, a trend that is growing rapidly amongst healthcare providers in North America."Deals like this confirm our view that Visage 7, with its proven cloudnative technology and modular design, provides us with a significant strategic advantage that enables us to address opportunities across a growing segment of the market both in North America and other regions,” Dr Hupert continued.Shares in Pro Medicusare trading 0.9 per cent lower at $54.08.